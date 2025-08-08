Fermanagh staff at SWAH face frequent violence

SHOCKING new figures have revealed that more than 760 physical assaults have been carried out on staff at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) over the past five years.

The statistics, released in response to a written Assembly question from local MLA Diana Armstrong, have sparked fresh concern over the safety of frontline healthcare workers and prompted calls for urgent measures to tackle violence and abuse in the workplace.

“I am appalled to read these figures,” said Ms Armstrong. “The situation is quite simply unacceptable and I wish to condemn unreservedly all threats and acts of violence against medical staff.”

The latest figures reveal there were 145 assaults on staff in the past year, meaning workers are facing violence at an average rate of almost three times per week.

Ms Armstrong, pictured below, warned the scale of the problem is putting serious strain on both the physical safety and mental wellbeing of hospital staff.

“These numbers are deeply concerning,” she said.

“Our healthcare staff deserve to work in an environment free from fear and violence.

“These acts of violence not only cause physical harm but also have a profound impact on the mental health of our nurses. The constant threat of assault can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and burnout among healthcare professionals.

“It’s alarming that at South West Acute the Trust does not employ security personnel, leaving staff in a vulnerable situation. It is imperative that we create a safe working environment for our healthcare workers, where they can perform their duties without fear.”

A spokesperson for Western Trust said no healthcare staff should have to face the threat of violence and aggression in the course of their work.

“The Western Trust has a zero tolerance approach to violence and aggression towards our staff in line with the Department of Health regional Framework which aims to prevent, reduce and respond to violence and aggression in health and social care.

“The Trust has in place a range of controls to help protect and support our staff, patients, visitors and our physical estate from security risks including tailored training, staff attack alarm systems, CCTV and post incident support and counselling. Hospital portering staff also provide support 24 hrs a day on all acute hospital sites within the Western Trust.”