Fermanagh Rose Caoimhe set to take to Tralee stage

WHEN Roslea woman Caoimhe Connolly takes to the stage at the Rose of Tralee Festival she will be realising a life long dream.

The 26-year-old chartered accountant from Roslea was voted Fermanagh Rose back in May, and is now preparing to represent the county at the iconic festival, which begins this weekend.

“I have dreamed of being a Rose since I was a little girl and now I’m living that dream,” she told the ‘Herald.

Caoimhe works in tax at CavanaghKelly, and at weekends at Campbell’s Butchers. She’s also a keen runner, baker, beekeeper and holds a Level 2 Certificate in Agricultural Business Operations.

“When I’m not in the heels, I’m in the wellies,” she laughed, referring to her time helping on the family farm.

Caoimhe joined her fellow Roses for a gathering in Trim, Co Meath this week, including Tyrone Rose Cloideach Donaghy, who will also be familiar to many locally as she’s a PE teacher at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea.

“People have been following us like celebrities. It’s mad but brilliant,” said Caoimhe, who credits a past Roslea woman as a key inspiration for entering the competition.

“My earliest memory of the Rose of Tralee is watching Martina O’Keefe, another woman from Roslea, represent Belfast back in 2005,” she said.

As Fermanagh Rose, Caoimhe is supporting Cancer Focus Centre, completing challenges such as a skydive and a 10K run.

The Rose of Tralee Festival begins this Friday, August 15, with the televised nights taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Caoimhe said she’s both nervous and excited.

“Honestly, it would be amazing to win, but just being here representing Fermanagh is a win itself,” she said.

“Yesterday at Emerald Park, people from Roslea came up for photos and well wishes. It means the world. Wearing ‘Fermanagh’ across my chest is one of my proudest moments.”

Caoimhe shared that a strong group of supporters will be traveling to Meath to cheer her on.

Caoimhe will follow in the footsteps of past Fermanagh Roses Julie-Ann McCaffrey (2013), Mairead McHugh (2016), and Stephanie Maguire (2017).

“All the past Fermanagh Roses have rallied around me, sharing tips and advice. It’s been so special to feel that sense of community and support,”she said.