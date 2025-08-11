AFTER captivating audiences with their vibrant production of Shrek: The Musical last summer, Fermanagh Musical Theatre (FMT) is thrilled to return to the Ardhowen Theatre this season – but with something very different.
This year, FMT is taking a darker turn with the thrilling and emotionally charged production of Carrie: The Musical.’
Based on Stephen King’s chilling novel and the iconic 1976 film, Carrie: The Musical tells the story of Carrie White, a shy, awkward teenager who’s mercilessly bullied at school and stifled at home by her deeply religious and controlling mother.
Isolated and misunderstood, Carrie discovers she possesses a terrifying supernatural power — one that grows stronger each day. And when her world is shattered by a cruel prank at the school prom, her fury unleashes a night that Chamberlain, Maine, will never forget.
Set in the present day, this gripping musical blends classic horror with high-school drama, powerful music, and intense emotional storytelling. The score features a rich and haunting blend of soaring ballads and pulse-pounding ensemble numbers, with music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), lyrics by Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose), and a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, the screenwriter of the original film.
Carrie’s story is a poignant and terrifying tale of what can happen when cruelty goes unchecked and someone who has been silenced for too long finally finds her voice — and her power.
This production contains violent and mature themes and is recommended for audiences aged 15 and over.
Tickets can be purchased from the Ardhowen box office.
Fermanagh musical theatre to unleash Carrie on stage
AFTER captivating audiences with their vibrant production of Shrek: The Musical last summer, Fermanagh Musical Theatre (FMT) is thrilled to return to the Ardhowen Theatre this season – but with something very different.