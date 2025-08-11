Fermanagh musical theatre to unleash Carrie on stage

AFTER captivating audiences with their vibrant production of Shrek: The Musical last summer, Fermanagh Musical Theatre (FMT) is thrilled to return to the Ardhowen Theatre this season – but with something very different.

This year, FMT is taking a darker turn with the thrilling and emotionally charged production of Carrie: The Musical.’

Based on Stephen King’s chilling novel and the iconic 1976 film, Carrie: The Musical tells the story of Carrie White, a shy, awkward teenager who’s mercilessly bullied at school and stifled at home by her deeply religious and controlling mother.

Isolated and misunderstood, Carrie discovers she possesses a terrifying supernatural power — one that grows stronger each day. And when her world is shattered by a cruel prank at the school prom, her fury unleashes a night that Chamberlain, Maine, will never forget.

Set in the present day, this gripping musical blends classic horror with high-school drama, powerful music, and intense emotional storytelling. The score features a rich and haunting blend of soaring ballads and pulse-pounding ensemble numbers, with music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), lyrics by Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose), and a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, the screenwriter of the original film.

Carrie’s story is a poignant and terrifying tale of what can happen when cruelty goes unchecked and someone who has been silenced for too long finally finds her voice — and her power.

This production contains violent and mature themes and is recommended for audiences aged 15 and over.

Tickets can be purchased from the Ardhowen box office.