Fermanagh mourns death of Oisín Cassidy
The late Oisín Cassidy.

Fermanagh mourns death of Oisín Cassidy

Posted: 2:23 pm August 11, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the passing of the much-loved and hugely popular Oisín Cassidy.

Formerly of 75 Mount Prospet Road in Derrylin, Mr Cassidy passed away peacefully on Monday (August 11) after a long battle with illness.

The former St Michael’s College student was a distinguished runner and athlete, leading his school to major success on the provincial and national front.

Over £45,000 was recently raised by the Fermanagh community at a hugely successful event ‘Run the Rock for Oisín’ which was organised by the Derrylin Rock Runners.

He is survived by his mother Veronica, uncle Gerald, aunt Cleo (Baxter) and his grandfather Emmett. He is predeceased by his grandmother Vera.

Mr Cassidy’s Requiem Mass will take place at St Ninnidh’s Chuch in Derrylin on Wednesday, when he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

 

 

