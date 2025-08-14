Fermanagh man denies domestic abuse charges

MULTIPLE domestic abuse charges alleged to have occurred over a seven month period are to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Russell Stuart Elliott (41) from Aghaherrish Road is accused of assaulting a woman, threats to kill, threatening to destroy her home, engaging in a course of abusive behaviour to cause her to suffer physical or psychological harm, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between December 4 2024 and July 3 this year.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously confirmed the charges could be connected.

Elliott pleaded not guilty to all matters and District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to return to court on September 1 when a contest date is to be fixed.