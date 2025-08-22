+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man charged with alleged assault at pub

Fermanagh man charged with alleged assault at pub

Posted: 11:28 am August 22, 2025

A TWENTY-two-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to an assault which allegedly occurred when disorder broke out in an Enniskillen pub.

Jamie Weir from Makenny Crescent, Ballinamallard is charged with causing actual bodily harm to a male and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises.

District Judge Barney McElholm remanded Weir on continuing bail to return to court on September 15.

