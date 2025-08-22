Fermanagh health carers left in jobs limbo

A LOCAL carer with North West Care has spoken of her “shock” and “anxiety” following news the provider will withdraw from the local area later this year.

North West Care is one of the three providers of homecare contracted by the trust in Lisnaskea, Irvinestown, and Enniskillen.

The company has been providing care for the past eight years but has confirmed it will not extend its contract in the Fermanagh area beyond November.

The decision has left staff and service users facing a period of transition and uncertainty, a local carer for the company told the ‘Herald.

“I received an email asking me to make an appointment with HR, which I did,” she said.

“Then the rumours started flying between other staff and I realised it was all of us, not just me. I went into a bit of shock and panic.

“The thought that I may have lost my job was awful because I have rent and bills to pay and a family to feed, I was overwhelmed with anxiety.

“I then attended a meeting and it seems that we will be offered our same care jobs but with other companies, which is a massive relief.”

The Western Trust previously assured service users staff that steps are in place to manage the handover.

“Whilst this decision is beyond the control of the Trust, we would like to reassure all our service users of our commitment to their assessed care provision by implementing the Trust’s contractual management plans for homecare provision,” said Dr Maura O’Neill.

She confirmed that the two remaining providers Care Plus and Lakeland Community Care, were working closely with the Trust to facilitate a phased transfer of services.