Fermanagh girls star in global advertisement

A group of Fermanagh girls are proudly featured in the new Land Rover Defender advert celebrating Emily Valentine, the first recorded female rugby player.

The powerful campaign shines a spotlight on trailblazing women and girls in sport — with Fermanagh’s young rugby players taking centre stage on a global platform.

The girls, all part of Enniskillen Rugby Club, proudly represent their team and community in the powerful global advertisement reaching audiences around the world.

Advertisement

You can watch the video here; https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16h81BeaQ3/