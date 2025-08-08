+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh girls star in global advertisement

Posted: 2:27 pm August 8, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

A group of Fermanagh girls are proudly featured in the new Land Rover Defender advert celebrating Emily Valentine, the first recorded female rugby player.

The powerful campaign shines a spotlight on trailblazing women and girls in sport — with Fermanagh’s young rugby players taking centre stage on a global platform.

The girls, all part of Enniskillen Rugby Club, proudly represent their team and community in the powerful  global advertisement reaching audiences around the world.

You can watch the video here; https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16h81BeaQ3/

