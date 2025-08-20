Fermanagh GAA league final to be replayed

THE Fermanagh Senior Football League Division One Final will be replayed, after Erne Gaels Belleek launched an objection to its outcome.

Following a meeting of the Fermanagh CCC tonight (Wednesday), it has been confirmed that the final will be replayed, after major concerns were raised following the conclusion of the game.

Derrygonnelly Harps mounted a strong comeback to claim the league title, but video footage emerged showing that two of their two-point scores were inside the ‘arc’, meaning that they should have counted as one point only.

Erne Gaels confirmed on Monday afternoon that they had launched an objection to the result.

“Erne Gaels Belleek submitted an Objection to the Fermanagh Competitions Control Committee in accordance with Rule 7.5 of the GAA’s Official Guide in relation to the outcome of the Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division 1 Final,” a statement from Fermanagh CCC read.

“As is required under Rule, this Objection was sent to the Derrygonnelly Harps club for a response.

“Having considered the communications from both clubs, the CCC has decided that the Objection has been upheld, as provided for in Rule 7.5 (n) (ii), on the grounds that two scores allowed during the course of the Game were incorrectly recorded and that that affected the result of the Game.

“The response received from Derrygonnelly Harps to the Objection has allowed this decision to be taken without the need for any hearings to take place.”

There has been no official word yet on the proposed dates for the replay, with the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship set to begin next weekend.

“The CCC has therefore determined that a replay of this game is required,” added the statement.

”Further engagement will take place with both clubs on potential dates and an outcome will be communicated once it has been agreed by the CCC.”