Fermanagh farmer convicted of animal welfare charges

A FERMANAGH farmer was convicted of three counts of animal welfare charges during a recent hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.

Wesley Lee (78), of Cleenish Road in Bellanaleck was convicted on two charges under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and one under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

Mr Lee was convicted on two charges of failure to ensure the needs of animals were met and one charge of failure to produce a medicine record when required.

He was fined £600, plus a £15 offender levy and £72 summons fee.

The case arose following numerous welfare inspections carried out by DAERA Veterinary Service officials between 13 April 2023 and 4 September 2023.

During these inspections, one sheep was found to be caught on briars and was euthanised by a DAERA veterinary officer as, in their opinion, it was suffering unnecessarily.

There were a number of lame animals and animals in poor condition on the premises being kept in dirty conditions without access to clean drinking water.

There was no evidence of suitable pens for calving or suitable isolation pens for sick or injured animals and young calves had no access to dry lying areas.

During one of the inspections, one of the sick animals died.

Mr Lee was asked to provide medicine records to demonstrate treatment of the lame and sick animals seen, but was unable to provide such.