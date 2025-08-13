Fermanagh drugs accused is returned for trial

A BELLEEK man has been returned for trial in relation to multiple drugs charges alleged to have occurred over two years ago.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Callum Leonard (20) from Mulleek Road who is charged with a total of seven counts, four of which related to offering to supply cannabis.

There are also single counts of possessing, intending to supply, and attempting to possess cannabis. Offending is alleged to have occurred on January 20 2023.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Leonard spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges. He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McSorley remanded him on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 11.