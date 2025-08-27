Fermanagh driver fined for wasting police time

AN Irvinestown driver has been disqualified for drink driving and making false allegations of assault.

Louise Gallagher, from Carn Hill, Irvinestown, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where she was charged with driving with drink driving and wasting police time.

The court heard that in March this year police were tasked to a report of drink driving following a white BMW had a collision and made off, the police then located the car in Gallaghers driveway with scuff marks.

The police breathalysed Gallagher which resulted in a reading of 84mg out of 100ml of breath with the legal limit being 35mg.

Gallagher was arrested and when in the police car made a statement alleging she had been assaulted and had driven to get away. Gallagher later admitted that these were false allegations.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy disqualified Gallagher for 12 months and issued a £400 fine.