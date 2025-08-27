Fermanagh DJ is ‘mixing’ it up

FERMANAGH DJ Tom Muldoon, known by his stage name ‘Multunes’, is taking the next step in his musical journey.

Now 26-years-old, Lisnarick man Tom has quickly become one of the most exciting names to come out of the local scene. He is now aiming to evolve his sound into something more raw, live, and “authentic.”

After starting out in his university accommodation with a small set of decks, Tom has gone from student parties to selling out major venues and even closing a stage at Creamfields. But it didn’t start that way.

“I dropped out of university in my first year, where I was studying film in Leeds,” he told the ‘Herald.

“All my friends were in Liverpool, so I moved there. Encouraged by my dad, I enrolled in an audio production degree.”

Tom soon realised all he wanted to do was make music and DJ.

He brought his decks with him, started playing house parties and quickly became known as ‘the uni DJ.’ That led to his first pub gig and 150 friends turning up to fill the venue.

“From there, I just kept going. I went round every Irish pub in Liverpool showing them videos and saying, if you give me a set, I’ll bring a crowd,” Tom said.

Soon, Tom had weekend residencies, graduated university and was now working full-time during the week. Eventually, he decided to go full-time with his music.

Since then, he’s launched his own events brand Stack City Raves, become the fastest sell-out in Belfast Telegraph Building history, and built a loyal fanbase across the UK and Ireland including Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle, Dublin and Ibiza.

His first viral track ‘Can I Get Witcha’ featured a Biggie Smalls sample that lit up SoundCloud, even though it never made it to streaming platforms due to copyright clearance issues.

Now, Tom wants to take things further.

“I want to turn Multunes into a live show,” he said. “Same songs, same energy, a full on rave but performed live with real instruments to accompany the banging beats. More real. More authentic.

“This next chapter means everything to me, keep an eye for my first Multunes live announcement whcih willl be coming soon.”

He’s already learning trumpet, piano, violin and more and plans to use his late grandad Leo’s trumpet on stage.

Tom credits his success to those closest to him.

“A lot of parents, if you told them you wanted to pursue music, they’d tell you to get a real job but mine were the opposite. They encouraged me to go for it,” he concluded.

“I’m very lucky and they’re so proud of me. It’s never just been about me. It’s the four of us, including my brother Dan. We’re a team.

“I don’t see this journey as mine alone. I see it as ours.”

Tom is prepareing for another Enniskillen gig on September 26.