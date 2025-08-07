Fermanagh cycling club marks 40 years in style

LAKELAND Cycling Club celebrated its 40th anniversary in fitting fashion this summer, claiming the overall team title in the 2025 Cavan Interclub League after a strong and steady campaign across all six rounds.

Running from 15 May to 3 July, the annual series brought together riders from six clubs, with points awarded across a mix of disciplines including time trials, scratch races and a hill climb. For Lakeland, the target was consistency, and across the age categories, they delivered just that.

The campaign opened with an individual time trial on the well-known 10 mile Butlers Bridge course. With almost 70 riders signed on, 18 from Lakeland took to the start line. Strong performances throughout the field earned the club the early advantage in the team standings.

The second round took riders to the R200 climb above Ballyconnell for a 4.6 mile hill test hosted by Smugglers Cycling Club. Though Lakeland didn’t feature on the podium, they did enough to retain their overall lead heading into the third round.

At CKR Cycling Club’s scratch race, William McFarland went in an early break and secured second place in the A Race.

Adam Stockdale followed up with third in the bunch sprint. Gillian McFarland added further points with second place in the women’s C Race, keeping Lakeland firmly in the running.

The league arrived on home roads for Lakeland’s round at the 24 mile Derrylin to Enniskillen circuit. Before racing began, there was a poignant minute’s silence, held in memory of the late Seamus McGovern, former club chairman.

Lakeland responded with one of their most complete team performances. Stockdale was narrowly edged out in the uphill sprint for the A Race, finishing second. In the B Race, a reshuffled bunch caught the front group near Kinawley, and Paddy Corry raced to third. The C Race saw a Lakeland clean sweep, with Mark Kavanagh, Stephen McElroy and Dessie Fivey taking the top three spots. Gillian McFarland finished fifth overall and first woman.

The result gave Lakeland a significant cushion at the top of the table.

The team time trial, held over a 28 mile route by Virginia Triathlon Club, provided another test of organisation and endurance. Lakeland fielded four squads, and despite tough weather, their top quartet of Conor Sprince, William McFarland, Niall Murphy and Aidan Reihill placed third.

With DB Cycling still within reach, Lakeland returned to home roads for the final round. In the A Race, Stockdale took first place in a hard-fought sprint, with Reihill third. Alan Veitch finished second in the B Race, while Gillian McFarland secured third in the C Race. The final round podiums confirmed Lakeland’s position as overall team winners.

The club’s success also extended to the age category classifications. William McFarland finished third overall, with Stockdale winning the Senior (under 40) title. Niall Murphy and Conor Sprince took first and second respectively in the M50 category. Nigel Foster won M60, with Dessie Fivey in third.

It was a determined, well-earned league campaign — and a fitting result to mark four decades of cycling in Lakeland blue and yellow.