Fermanagh council facilities closed because of storm

A large number of facilities managed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are closed today because of Storm Floris.

Due to the Met Office weather warning for wind which is in place from 6am to midnight today, the council said it had taken the decision to close parks and recycling facilities.

The following council facilities and open spaces will be closed for public access during the period of the warning:

Advertisement

– Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

– Gortin Glens Forest Park (including scenic drive)

– Lough Navar Forest Drive

– Household Recycling Centres (due to risk of flying debris)

– Forthill Park

– Henry Street Dog Park

– Killyfole Walk

Advertisement

– North Fermanagh Valley Park

– Arleston Dog Park

– St Julian’s Park

A council spokesperson said; “There may be some delays in the reopening of these sites to enable safety inspections. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Keep up to date with the Met Office weather warnings by visiting the Met Office website or download the Met Office App.”