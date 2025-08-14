Fermanagh church leaders back SWAH surgery campaign

FERMANAGH church leaders have given their strong backing to the Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) campaign.

At last week’s SOAS meeting at the Westville Hotel, a representative read out a joint statement from 11 Christian leaders representing 17 local churches.

Pastor Andy Compton of Mullaghmeen Baptist Church in Ballinamallard spoke powerfully on behalf of Christian leaders across Fermanagh, voicing deep concern over the permanent closure plans for emergency general surgery (EGS) at the SWAH.

“As Christian leaders serving in churches throughout Fermanagh, we feel compelled to express our deep concern over the recent plans to permanently close EGS at the SWAH,” he said.

“The temporary closure and loss of consultants, surgeons has had a detrimental impact on several other emergency acute services, also removed from the hospital. The SWAH is a vital healthcare facility.”

Pastor Compton described SWAH as “a beacon of hope and security for the people of this rural and remote area.”

He said, “The removal of emergency general surgery and the negative impact on other vital services puts lives as unnecessary risk and creates a feeling of abandonment within communities that already live with significant challenges in getting timely or emergency medical attention in our rural setting.”

He continued, “As Christians, we believe in the dignity of every human life, and are thankful that we live in a country that still seeks to provide compassionate and equitable healthcare, and the well being of our citizens, especially the vulnerable, needs to remain a central priority in public policy and health provision.”

Concluding the statement, he expressed hope and prayers for leadership and healthcare workers alike.