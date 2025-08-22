Fermanagh band takes the States by storm

IN what has been one of the busiest weeks of their music career to date, The Tumbling Paddies have performed to thousands of fans in the States, while releasing a successful new single.

The six-man Fermanagh group, who have established themselves as one of the top bands on the island, recently led five action-packed and much-anticipated gigs in Canada and America.

The Tumbling Paddies kicked off their tour of the States in Newfoundland, before leading massive shows in Toronto, New York and Boston, before concluded their visit in some style in Vancouver.

It’s another major step in their career and they quickly backed it up with the release of their new original single ‘You’re All That Matters’ with their fans reacting warmly to their latest song drop.

The Tumbling Paddies are continuing to become a leading figure on the music scene and they’re now preparing for an action-packed run of gigs and shows in England and Scotland this month.

The six-man band will kick off their UK dates at the hugely popular ‘Páirc Festival’ in Birmingham on Sunday (August 24) where they will share the stage with some of Ireland’s top music acts.

It has also been confirmed that the Fermanagh group will perform in Scotland, including at the renowned Barrowland Ballroom, where some of the world’s top acts have headlined shows.

The Tumbling Paddies will then resume their UK tour in October with gigs scheduled to take place at Lytham Lowther Pavilion in Lancashire and in Newcastle, to their fan’s delight.

Lead singer with the band, Gareth Maguire, said that The Tumbling Paddies have a “great young crowd” attending their gigs and the Fermanagh band is enjoying performing to their many fans.

“There’s a great young crowd that come to our shows,” the Derrylin singer recently revealed.

“When you see the young people out, going mad for a dance, they don’t want to be listening to sad, slow, songs, so we keep it lit and drive them on. That’s the aim of a gig, keep things lively.”