Fermanagh band releases new song ahead of States tour

THE Tumbling Paddies are set to take another step forward in their music career by releasing a brand-new original single, as they continue to become one of Ireland’s most sough-after acts.

The Fermanagh band, who have firmly established themselves as one of the top music groups in the country, teased the release of their single ‘You’re All That Matters’, to the delight of their fans.

It’s their latest release, which follows the launch of their hugely popular single ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, which they recorded a music video for live from the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

The Tumbling Paddies are in huge demand, regularly performing right across the island.

They’ve released their schedule for the next few weeks, which includes headline gigs at the Chepstow Castle in Wales on August 8 and at the popular Farmer’s Bash in Belfast on August 9.

It has also been confirmed that the six-man band will be heading to the States next month with shows scheduled for New York and Boston and in Newfoundland and Vancouver in Canada.

Percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, said that the band is excited for the tour.

“We’re really excited. We just can’t wait, to be honest,” the Fermanagh drummer explained.

“We had a really good time in the States last year. We are going to be performing in front of some big crowds and our new hits and songs and that’s something that we are really excited for.”

Gareth Maguire, lead singer with The Tumbling Paddies, also shared their passion for performing.

“There’s a great young crowd that come to our shows,” explained the Derrylin singer.

“When you see the young people out, going mad for a dance, they don’t want to be listening to sad, slow, songs, so we keep it lit and drive them on. That’s the aim of a gig, keep things lively.”