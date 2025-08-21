Father and son run for Oak Healthy Living Centre

ON OCTOBER 12, Liam Leonard and his son Oisín will run a half marathon in Perth, Western Australia — not for medals, but for something far more meaningful.

Their goal is to raise funds for the Oak Healthy Living Centre in Liam’s hometown of Lisnaskea, a community that has faced significant mental health challenges, including the loss of Liam’s own brother, Niall, to suicide.

Oak Healthy Living Centre is a small organisation with a massive heart, making a big impact across the Lisnaskea community. Their work extends far beyond mental health, encompassing physical wellbeing, emotional support, and community connection.

Among the many services they provide are a welcoming Drop-Inn Centre, SOLO (a self-help programme for families bereaved by suicide), and dedicated bereavement support groups. They also offer a wide range of health and wellbeing programmes, including stress management, Mood Matters, ASSIST training, restorative yoga, walking therapy, and online support.

An AWARE depression support group is available for those in need, along with social prescribing through GPs and social workers.

“They have outgrown their current building and desperately need a new space to continue and expand their amazing work. Fundraising has been ongoing locally, and we want to do our part to help get them across the finish line — literally and figuratively,” Liam said.

“Even if you’ve already donated before locally in the town — any extra you can give would mean the world.”

To donate to Liam and Oisíns run you can use their Gofundme link; https://www.gofundme.com/f/oak-healthy-living