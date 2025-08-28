Family fundraiser in memory of Vanessa, James and Sara

A NIECE of the late Vanessa Whyte and cousin to her two children, James and Sara Rutledge, is holding a charity fundraiser in their memory.

Danielle Whyte, who lives in Galway, has launched the fundraiser to support Women’s Aid, in memory of the much-loved families whose deaths united the country in grief.

Vanessa (45) and cousin to James (13) and Sara (14) lost their lives in a shooting incident at their home on the Drummeer Road on July 23.

They were the victims of what police have described as a suspected domestic-related murder.

Police suspect they were killed by James and Sara’s father Ian Rutledge, who also passed away from injuries sustained in the incident.

Danielle is now taking on a personal challenge to raise money for Women’s Aid, a charity that supports women and children escaping domestic violence.

“I am taking part in this challenge to raise money in honour of my aunt, Vanessa Whyte, and my two cousins, Sara and James, who were the victims in a murder,” the 23-year-old wrote in a statement.

“I just hope to give back to a charity that can help women be supported to leave violent situations.”

Women’s Aid is a vital network of frontline services providing safety and support to those affected by domestic abuse. Their work helps women and children at the most difficult and dangerous times in their lives.

Donations have been coming in from across the country, with many people moved by the heartbreaking story.

At the time of going to press, the fundraiser had already reached 50 per-cent of its £1,000 goal.

To donate and support Danielle’s fundraiser for Women’s Aid, visit Daniellewhyte100miles.com

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can contact Women’s Aid for support on 0808 2000 247.