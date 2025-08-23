Erne boys miss chances in Gerry Reilly Shield Final

U16 Gerry Reilly Cup Shield Final

Fermanagh 1-09 Antrim 0-20

MISSED chances cost Fermanagh Under-16s in their Gerry Reilly Cup Shield Final as they lost out to a strong Antrim side in a hard-fought encounter at Emmett Park in Lisnaskea.

Advertisement

The odds were heavily stacked against the Erne men for a comeback after they endured a difficult first half, trailing 0-14 to 0-02, with Antrim taking advantage of the wind to hit three two-pointers.

Ciaran Carey’s Fermanagh were unable to make the most of their possession in the first half and they had to settle for just two points on the board, from Conal McGrath and Louie Lunney.

After the restart, Fermanagh really brought the fight to the Saffrons with Conor Kelly kicking three points, while Killian Maguire, Sean McEvoy, Dara Donnelly and Louie Lunney also scoring.

Antrim though hit back with scores. Fermanagh needed goals to get back into the contest but they were only able to convert one major, when Lunney struck to the net with 50 minutes played.

Cameron McCafferty, Dara Nolan and Cian Martin were impressive for Fermanagh in defence.

Dara Donnolly was powerful around the middle for the Erne men, while half-time sub Oisin Morris helped to liven up the attack, although the Fermanagh side just squandered too many chances.