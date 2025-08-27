‘Enquiries are ongoing’ after Asda Enniskillen incident

THE Police has said that “enquiries are ongoing” after a car appeared to collide through the front of the Asda supermarket in Enniskillen today.

”Police received a report that a vehicle had caused damage to business premises on the Derrychara Road, Enniskillen, at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, 27th August,” a statement read.

“No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”