‘Enquiries are ongoing’ after Asda Enniskillen incident

THE Police has said that “enquiries are ongoing” after a car appeared to collide through the front of the Asda supermarket in Enniskillen today.
”Police received a report that a vehicle had caused damage to business premises on the Derrychara Road, Enniskillen, at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, 27th August,” a statement read.
“No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Posted: 8:28 pm August 27, 2025