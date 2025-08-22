Enniskillen’s voice just got louder with new group

A wave of confidence and connection has arrived in Enniskillen with the launch of Island Voices Toastmasters, an inspiring new group helping people speak up, stand tall and grow together.

“I believe everyone, regardless of age, background or ability, should have the chance to build their confidence and connect with others in a supportive environment,” said founder Shelley Cowen.

“Having experienced the power of communication in my own journey, I’m passionate about helping others find their voice.”

The club, part of the global non-profit Toastmasters International, held its first meeting on Tuesday, July 8 in the historic Enniskillen Workhouse.

The symbolic venue, with its silent bell, served as a reminder of how far the community has come and how important it is to be heard.

“It was a fantastic evening full of inspiration, encouragement and energy,” Shelley said

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made our very first meeting a reality.”

The evening saw guests from across Ireland, with members from Belfast, Foyle Speakers, Mid Ulster, Lagan Valley and Mullingar Toastmasters clubs showing their support.

Kevin O’Reilly, District Club Growth Director for the UK and Ireland, stepped in as Toastmaster for the night.

His closing gesture was a personalised, dated gavel gifted to Island Voices. It was described by Shelly as a “meaningful and symbolic” way to mark the beginning of the journey.

Island Voices plan to meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

The next meeting will take place on August 26, at The Workhouse, Enniskillen. Networking starts at 6,30pm and the meeting will run from 7 to 9pm.

“Whether you’re looking to build confidence, improve your communication skills or meet like-minded people in a welcoming environment, Island Voices is the place to be,” Shelley concluded.