Enniskillen U16 Girls collect title after a thriller

LADIES U16 LEAGUE DIVISION 1 FINAL

Enniskillen 2-14 Roslea 3-9

By Pauric McGurn

ENNISKILLEN and Roslea played out a thrilling Ladies Division One Under-16 League Final at Emmett Park, Lisnaskea.

There was little separating both sides throughout this contest with Enniskillen hitting a purple patch mid-way through the second half that proved the winning of the game for them.

It was Enniskillen who led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break, but the match really ignited in the second half with five magnificent goals that was befitting the large crowd in Lisnaskea.

Lucy Gallagher opened the scoring on three minutes, while Caoimhe Campbell, Carla Connolly and Anna Rooney hit further scores to leave it 0-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes.

Lucy Gallagher, Eve Hanley and Megan Mullally then stuck over points as Enniskillen moved ahead, however Anna Rooney levelled matters on 26 minutes at 0-4 apiece.

Zara McGourty and Lillie Reilly made it a two point game for Enniskillen, while further scores came from Roslea’s Katie Elliott and Enniskillen’s Caodhla Stroud that left the Gaels ahead at the break.

Jess Reilly hit the opening score of the second half for Roslea, but Lucy Gallagher responded for Enniskillen.

Lillie Reilly found the net on 36 minutes with a rocket of a shot off her left foot, which paved the way for a goal spree at either end. Katie Elliott lashed her shot to the net for Roslea before Lillie Reilly hit a second Enniskillen goal on 40 minutes, 2-8 to 1-6.

Anna Rooney responded for Roslea with her third point before Enniskillen again responded emphatically with points from Lillie Reilly, Megan Mullally, Maille Hennessy and Reilly again to leave it 2-12 to 1-7.

Roslea were not to be discounted and hit two goals in four minutes. Jess Reilly stroked home a penalty and Anna Rooney hit another major to leave it 2-12 to 3-7 with six minutes remaining.

Enniskillen stayed composed and Eve Hanley and Caodhla Stroud hit points in the 54th and 60th minutes to leave four between them.

As the game went into additional time Roslea registered two more points via Anna Rooney and Katie Elliott but time ran out and Enniskillen claimed the Division 1 crown by two points.

Enniskillen were best served by Orlaith Lunny and Evanna McCreesh in defence while Zara McGourty, Megan Mullally and Lucy Gallagher were all hugely prominent in the forward line.

For Roslea defenders Ella Cassidy and Orla Murphy impressed, and Kaela Toye, Grace Keenan and Grace McAloon got through plenty of work. Anna Rooney was the standout performer in the forwards.