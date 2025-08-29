Enniskillen student set for study year in the USA

A LOCAL student is “really excited” to study for a year in America after she was one of 60 young people in the North who are set to avail of a significant opportunity to travel to the States.

Chloe Porter, a former pupil at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and a student at Queen’s University, will spend time at Westminster College in Pennsylvania as part of ‘Study USA’.

She is one of 60 people from the North who will avail of the 12-month package to study at a campus in the States, with her ascholarship covering her tuition fees, flights and a £1,000 bursary.

“Study USA was too good an opportunity to miss,” Ms Porter said, following the announcement.

“Studying abroad has always appealed to me, especially the chance to experience a new culture and academic environment.

“I’m really excited to experience campus life in the US, and I’m looking forward to the new friendships and adventures that I hope will come with it.

“It’s going to be very different from university in Northern Ireland, which is exciting but also a little daunting. I think I’m most excited about my elective class in pottery,” added the student.

Study USA was launched in 1994 to support the peace process in the North.

It has offered countless students the opportunity to embrace a new learning experience in the US and the former Enniskillen Royal Grammar School pupil is excited for the opportunity.

“I’m currently studying Law at Queen’s University Belfast, and when I return, I plan to finish my degree and go on to qualify as a solicitor in Northern Ireland,” Ms Porter explained.

“While I’m still exploring what area I’d like to specialise in, I’m particularly interested in law and technology and hope to explore that further during my time in the US.”