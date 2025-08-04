Enniskillen Spooktacular registration opens

IT’S that time of year again, when runners across the county and beyond start getting ready for the biggest, spookiest race of the year.

This year’s Enniskillen Spooktacular is on Friday 24th October, the main race event takes place at 8pm with another sell out expected.

The first 1500 to register will receive quarter zip top and medal, organisers are delighted to have Experience Enniskillen as the main sponsors, along with Elite Electronics as the medal sponsors, more sponsors will be revealed over the next few weeks.

The Spooktacular event attracts entries from across many countries, with the Halloween costumes are getting more popular and some brilliant ideas too.

The mini Spooktacular, which was introduced last year was a fantastic success for junior runners, will be at 7pm. Both start in Belmore Street with entertainment starting from 6.15pm

Early registration is encouraged as both events sold out last year. Registration opened on Friday 1st August, see Enniskillen Spooktacular on social media for registration link.