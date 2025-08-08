Enniskillen rower excels at British Championships

A LOCAL student has been praised for his “remarkable commitment and maturity” after he took part in the British Rowing Championships, securing his place among top rowers from the UK.

Josh Allen, a Year 10 pupil at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, competed in the Open Junior 14 Single Sculls category which took place at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham.

The Fermanagh man rose to the occasion beginning his journey with a strong performance in the time trials, earning him a spot in the semi-finals alongside 11 other elite junior scullers.

Advertisement

He then advanced to the final, smashing his previous course record, to take fourth place.

Speaking after the British Rowing Championships, the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School student admitted he was proud of his achievements and keen to build on his recent success.

“It was an incredible feeling to race alongside some of the best junior scullers in the country. I gave it everything I had, and I’m proud of what I have achieved,” Josh said, following the event.

“The support from my club and family made a huge difference. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Josh’s father, Chris, is a rowing coach at the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

“Josh has shown remarkable commitment and maturity throughout the season,” he said.

“To reach the final at a national championship and finish fourth, while breaking the course record, is an outstanding achievement. He’s a credit to the club and to himself.

Advertisement

“This level of competition is incredibly tough, and for Josh to hold his own among the best in the UK speaks volumes about his potential.

“We’re all very proud of him and excited to see what he’ll do next,” added Chris.