Enniskillen Rangers retire jersey for Michael Kerr

THERE were emotional scenes at the Ball Range on Saturday when Enniskillen Rangers made the decision to retire the number three jersey in memory of the much-loved Michael Kerr.

An impeccable minutes applause was observed ahead of the opening game of the Fermanagh and Western Football League match between Enniskillen Rangers and Ballinamallard United Reserves, while the club made a number of presentation to Mr Kerr’s family.

Mr Kerr, a husband to Donna and father to Annie-Mae, Cara and Colleen, passed away suddenly at his home in Florencecourt in June, leaving the Fermanagh community shocked and saddened.

Enniskillen Rangers Football Club confirmed, in a statement released on its social media, that it would be retiring the number three jersey to recognise Mr Kerr’s commitment to the club.

“The decision was made in consultation with Donna and her family, marking the first time in the club’s history that such an honour has been officially bestowed upon an individual,” the club said.

“The number three shirt will be retired for all First Team games, recognising Michael’s amazing contribution and the profound impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters.”

Mr Kerr led Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup triumphs – including a remarkable three-in-a-row – three Fermanagh and Western Mercer League titles and the All-Ireland Presidents’ Cup.

He also played for the club in their 2022 Mulhern Cup final win over NFC Kesh.

Earlier this month, Mr Kerr’s family and friends took part in a walk up Cuilcagh Mountain, recalling his ambitious fundraising sportive which he completed during Covid-19 for local charities.