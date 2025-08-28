Enniskillen head coach Keys braced for Bangor opener

CHAMPIONSHIP 1

ENNISKILLEN RFC head coach Alastair Keys said there’s a buoyant mood in the camp ahead of the start of the season and the hurt of last year could be key in their pursuit of silverware this year.

Last year’s Ulster Rugby Championship 1 campaign holds difficult memories for Skins, who finished second, missing out on the trophy on a head-to-head, following two defeat to Dromore.

The new rugby season is now just around the corner for Enniskillen, who kick off their league campaign with an away game against Bangor at Upritchard Park on Saturday (August 30).

Keys, who is set to take charge of Skins again for the 2025 season, is in an upbeat mood.

“Everybody is looking forward to it. It doesn’t feel like it has been long coming around, but we’ve had a good summer and we’re looking forward to it,” the Enniskillen head coach told the ‘Herald.

It’s going to be a new era for Skins, who have brought Ulster and Ireland international Robert Baloucoune into their coaching set-up, as they aim for a successful league and cup season.

The 28-year-old brings a wealth of experience into the Enniskillen fold and Keys feels that his interest and passion for helping young players could be key for the Skins side this year.

“Conor [Keys] was the Backs Coach and he was doing really well and he’s gone to Australia so we had to bring someone in and Robert [Baloucoune] agreed to do it which is great,” said Keys.

“Robert and Conor were great friends at school so there’s a nice link there and Robert is brilliant.”

Enniskillen will head to Upritchard Park on Saturday with a strong enough squad, although Keys will be without club captain James Ferguson and the talented Ben McLaren who remain sidelined.

Nonetheless, the Skins head coach feels that they’ve got “reasonable depth” to call upon.

“There is a first and second 15 there and we used 34 players last year. We have a strong panel and reasonable depth in the squad,” said Keys, who works as a chartered architect.

“Like any team, though, if you get injuries, that could change very quick.

“James [Ferguson], as captain, dislocated his shoulder in the Junior Cup Final last year. He has had that operation and it will be November time before he is back on the pitch.

“Ben McLaren has had an ACL operation. We’ve known for a while they were going to be out.”

Enniskillen head into the Ulster Rugby Championship 1 campaign as one of the favourites to get their hands on the title, but the Skins coach isn’t looking any further than this weekend’s game.

“There aren’t going to be any easy games. Bangor are a former senior club and they have a long history and we are playing them away from home,” explained the Skins’ head coach.

“They will be up for it with a new season beginning and they’ll be looking to get off to a big start.”

Matches are going to be coming thick and fast for Keys’ side and the Enniskillen coach is urging his players to embrace the challenge, as they put the finishing touches on their preparations.

“By the end of September, we’ll have played four league games out of the 18 so you’re nearly a quarter of the season through. You’re straight into it,” added the Enniskillen head coach.

“The past couple of years have shown, there’s going to be no easy game. A few strong teams have also came into the league this season and it’s going to be a very competitive division.”