Enniskillen girls star in global ad campaign

A GROUP of young Fermanagh rugby players from Enniskillen have found themselves at the heart of a global campaign celebrating the roots and rise of women’s rugby.

Defender, the iconic Land Rover model, has turned its lens on Enniskillen RFC – the home club of Emily Valentine, the sport’s first known female player – as it reignites its Trailblazers campaign ahead of the official partner of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The campaign has been created to celebrate Fermanagh woman Emily, who was the first documented female rugby player.

To bring the story of Emily’s history making moment to life and honour her legacy for a new generation, Defender visited her hometown club to shoot an inspirational new film that recreates the moment Emily became the first woman to score a try.

Mark Cameron, managing director at Defender, said Emily’s story ‘encapsulates the spirit’ of ‘embracing the impossible’.

“Her trailblazing performance has inspired this whole festival of women’s rugby,” he said.

“It’s fitting that her hometown club Enniskillen RFC has a thriving female contingent and Defender will be supporting its young players throughout the tournament.”

Inspirational

The film spearheads the launch of the Trailblazers campaign and will appear across Defender channels, reenacting the moment 10-year-old Emily joined a match from the sidelines in 1887.

Emily was watching her brothers play but ended up joining the action when one of the boys was injured.

Discarding her coat and Victorian petticoat, she used her speed to cut through the opposition and score the first ever documented try by a female player.

The short film ends with a ball thrown in the Victorian era being caught by Amy Nelson today, surrounded by her Enniskillen teammates.

“Defender arranged to come over for four days of filming and boosted the local economy. There were 40 odd staff and film crew and they spent three days at the rugby club,” Under-18 girls convenor Ian Ross said.

“Some girls were cast, they are all local girls. Even my good old self was in an 1800s outfit. In total there are eight ladies, four youth players and another six under 14s with the one girl who is the star of the show Amy Nelson.

“It is huge for the club, its worldwide coverage, huge coverage that will only get bigger. It was a wonderful week and the girls have also been given the opportunity to go over and attend the World Cup Final in Twickenham. Defender has extended the invitation for us all to come over.”