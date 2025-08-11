Enniskillen condemn Ederney to the drop

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division 1

Enniskillen 2-21 Ederney 0-15

By Pauric McGurn

ENNISKILLEN Gaels put in a commanding display at Brewster Park last Friday evening defeating Ederney by twelve points.

Second half goals from Patrick Reihill and Brandon Horan put a real gloss on the scoreboard as the hosts dispelled any lingering relegation doubts.

In contrast for Ederney it’s Division 2 football for them in 2026 after a campaign that seen Chris Kelly’s side pick up just two wins from nine games (vs Belcoo and Belnaleck).

Enniskillen had ten different scorers in this victory bossing the opening half in establishing a 0-15 to 0-8 interval lead.

Reihill’s goal just six minutes after the restart eased Simon Bradley’s side nine clear and it just felt from there that Ederney were never going to be able to get back into this encounter

Shaun McCarron pointed for Ederney after just 21 seconds but it didn’t take Enniskillen long to reply as Paddy Reihill and Richard O’Callaghan made it 0-2 to 0-1.

A two pointer from Sean Cassidy leapfrogged Ederney back into the lead before a fine strike from Paul McCusker on six minutes made it 0-2 to 0-4.

Eoin Beacom followed Cassidy with a two pointer while Conor Watson moved forward at pace before pointing with real zip, 0-5 to 0-4.

A free from Enda Ferris was acrobatically touched over his own bar by Enniskillen goalkeeper Ross Bogue, before Richard O’Callaghan and Pol McKervey exchanged scores, leaving it 0-6 each on 13 minutes.

Brandon Horan and the excellent Johnny Cassidy made it a two point game before Pol McKervey and Patrick Reihill exchanged scores.

Shaun McCarron made it a one point game before Enniskillen went to town hitting six points in eight minutes from Conall Quinn, Conor Love, Johnny Cassidy, Conor Love, Ciaran Smith and Patrick Reihill to hand them a 0-15 to 0-8 half time lead.

Ederney needed something on the restart and they got it from Shay Deazley who hit an early two pointer, however almost immediately Enniskillen responded with a neat Johnny Cassidy score.

Patrick Reihill bundled home a goal for Enniskillen on 36 minutes at the second time of asking while Nathan Tierney came forward to strike a fine point, 1-17 to 0-10.

A Paul McCusker free on 38 minutes was Ederney’s sole response, while at the other end two brilliant Conor Love scores made it 1-19 to 0-11 after 43 minutes.

Ederney hit a bit of form and points from Enda Ferris (free), Eoghan Donnelly and Paul McCusker gave them hope, however Eoin Beacom and Johnny Cassidy replied for Enniskillen as the game entered the last five minutes, 1-21 to 0-15.

Enniskillen netted a second goal on 58 minutes as Brandon Horan found space to run into and bury his shot past Ferris, as the Gaels confirmed a deserving 12 point victory in the end.

Referee – Noel McDonagh (Brookeborough)