Enniskillen Athletic fold ahead of new season

ENNISKILLEN Athletic have folded just days before the start of their Fermanagh & Western Division Three campaign.

Relegated from Division Two last season after a 3-1 home defeat to Lisnaskea Rovers, Athletic have since had Emmett Cassidy step down from the management role he held last season, with no successor confirmed.

The Herald contacted the club’s hierarchy for comment early last week but there was no confirmation on the club’s senior situation at the time of going to print, before it was eventually confirmed the following day (Wed) that the club was no more.

Advertisement

It’s been a turbulent period for a side who, just two seasons ago, were playing in Division One. Last term brought only one league win and the loss of several key squad members, leaving the club in a fragile position.

As recently as Wednesday, certain committee members were still working to ensure Athletic could field a competitive team this season.

Athletic lifted the Division Three title in 2017-18, having finished runners-up in 2013-14, and earned promotion to the top flight with a second-place finish in Division Two in 2019-20.