Enniskillen actor Adrian returning to TV screens

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar will be back on our TV screens next month when he plays the main character in police drama ‘Ridley’ as he continues to make major strides in his career.

The 66-year-old, who rose to prominence following his starring role in ‘Line of Duty’, confirmed he’s going to bringing his ITV drama ‘Ridley’ back to our TV screens for a new series soon.

Excitement is building towards the new series of the show, with an extract from the ‘Ridley’ teaser revealing that the Enniskillen Gaels GAA ambassador will be helping “bring justice to light”.

“The first series, which aired back in 2022, saw Dunbar step into the role of Ridley, a brooding, retired detective grieving the loss of his wife and daughter who died in an arson attack,” it said.

“As he comes to terms with his new life, he gets drawn into a partnership with the police once again helping to solve crimes in the North of England.

The second four-part series of the crime drama promises plenty more murder mysteries.

“This time around, Ridley’s investigations take him everywhere from jewellery heists to illegal raves as he works against the clock to bring justice to light,” added a statement from Prima TV.

Adrian’s career has been going from strength to strength with the Enniskillen man receiving wide following his success on the West End Theatre, where he took the Barbican Theatre by storm.

The local man teamed up with the award-winning Stephanie J. Block at the West End Theatre for play ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ which attracted thousands of fans to the venue over its three-month run.

Ahead of the launch of the movie of the West End Theatre show, Adrian was awarded a ‘Freedom of London’ award in recognition of his commitment to the entertainment and arts industry.