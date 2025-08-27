+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Emergency services at scene of Asda Enniskillen crash

Posted: 4:54 pm August 27, 2025

EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a collision which occurred at a major supermarket in Enniskillen earlier today (Wednesday, August 27).

It appears that a vehicle has crashed into the front of Asda in Enniskillen.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident. More information to follow.

Posted: 4:54 pm August 27, 2025
