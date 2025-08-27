Emergency services at scene of Asda Enniskillen crash

EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a collision which occurred at a major supermarket in Enniskillen earlier today (Wednesday, August 27).
It appears that a vehicle has crashed into the front of Asda in Enniskillen.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident. More information to follow.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 4:54 pm August 27, 2025