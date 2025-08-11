Durnian leads Aghadrumsee to decider

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Aghadrumsee 3-22 Roslea 1-06

AODHAN Durnian kicked ten points for Aghadrumsee in their 22-point win over Roslea on Friday night as both sides secured their place in the Crust & Crumb Division Two League final.

Advertisement

Roslea, who were assured of a league final place before Friday, fielded an understrength team with Seán and Seamus Quigley, Niall Cosgrove, Micheál Flanagan, Conor Mulligan and Martin Beggan all absent.

The game was all but over as a content at half time, as Aghadrumsee opened up a 10-point advantage.

Played in Aghadrumsee, the St Macartan’s dominated the encounter and raced into an early lead with Daniel Crudden, Tommy O’Hara, Enda McCabe and James Flanagan all landing points for their sides.

Their first goal came just after five minutes when Dale Crudden capitalised on a loose ball to hit the net.

Roslea were slow to get into the game but Adam Callaghan and James McManus managed to kick points.

Aodhan Durnian was the key man in the encounter and he kicked three fine two-point frees for his side.

Aghadrumsee then struck for their second goal with 20 minutes played. Enda McCabe fired towards goal and while Roslea keeper Ryan McCormack managed to save the initial effort, the ball ricocheted into the net.

Advertisement

Late in the half, Roslea managed to hit two two-point scores from Caolan Rooney and Diarmuid McAleer, but they did little to reduce the deficit, as the St Macartan’s men led by ten points at the break.

Durnian continued to be a constant thorn in the Roslea defence and he kicked two further points early in the second half, with Eddie Courtney also landing a two-point score, to increase their advantage.

After a well-worked move up the pitch, Aghadrumsee weaved their way through the Shamrocks defence, with the clinical Courtney on hand to palm the ball past McCormack to the Roslea net.

From then on, the hosts saw out the game in some style with Flanagan (2), Durnian (2) McCabe, Damien McCarville and Courtney all adding points as they raced out of sight.

With three minutes of normal time remaining, Roslea’s Darragh Flanagan fired to the roof of the Aghadrumsee net, to leave 22 points between the sides at the finish.

Aghadrumsee and Roslea will now meet in the Division Two league final in Brewster Park on Sunday, August 17, in a precursor to the Division One final between Derrygonnelly and Erne Gaels Belleek.