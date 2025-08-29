Driver (29) disqualified for motoring offences

A LOCAL man has been disqualified from driving following a number of driving offences.

Robert Graham (29), from The Olde Fairways, Fivemiletown appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court in relation to the charges which dated to 2023.

The court heard that in May 2023, Graham was stopped at a police checkpoint on the Colebrook Road, Fivemiletown, where he was found to not be the named driver on the insurance and was not holding a valid drivers license.

In March 2023, Graham was seen using a mobile phone whilst driving, not having insurance and not holding a valid drivers license.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy disqualified Graham from driving for one month and issued an £950 fine.