Driver (25) temporarily disqualified

AN Irvinestown man has been temporarily disqualified from driving after he entered a number of guilty pleas to serious motoring charges.

Tiernan Allen (25), of Lack Road in Irvinestown, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday (August 13) in relation to a number of driving offences which occurred in April.

Allen’s legal team entered guilty pleas to several charges including driving with excess alcohol in his blood, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for Police and dangerous driving.

On April 4, Allen is charged with driving a VW Golf on the Lack Road in Irvinestown with excess alcohol in his blood. He then was charged with driving the vehicle without insurance.

The 25-year-old also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for Police when required to do so, driving dangerously on the Lack Road and failing to stop when he was aware of causing an accident.

His defence counsel entered a not guilty plea to failing to report the accident and failing to provide details of identification to the Police when required to do so.

District Judge Alana McSorley imposed an interim disqualification from driving, while fixing a date for contest on Wednesday, August 27 when Allen will contest the charge.