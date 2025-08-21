Donnelly calls time as Erne boss after four years

A NEW era is on the way for the Fermanagh inter-county team after Kieran Donnelly stepped down as manager after four years in charge, with the search beginning to appoint his successor.

In a statement released by Fermanagh GAA on Monday morning, Donnelly confirmed he would be stepping down from his position as Erne boss, leaving many stunned by the decision.

It was widely expected the Brookeborough man would continue in his position for the season, after he agreed a new term as manager, but he informed the county board he would not be staying.

Donnelly, who represented Fermanagh with distinction on the pitch as a player, was appointed as the new Erne boss in 2021, after Tyrone stalwart Ryan McMenamin stepped down from the role.

The Brookeborough father endured a difficult start to his tenure as Erne manager, failing to get promotion to Division Two in 2022, before they suffered defeat to Tyrone in the championship.

Donnelly’s charges enjoyed a Tailteann Cup opening round win over Longford in 2022, before their campaign came to an end when they endured a difficult nine-point defeat to finalists Cavan.

In his second year at the helm, Donnelly guided Fermanagh to promotion to Division Two, winning six of their seven league games, before losing out to Cavan in the league final in Croke Park.

Fermanagh’s struggles in the Ulster Championship continued in 2023, when the Erne men were knocked out of the provincial series after a heavy 12-point defeat at the hands of winners Derry.

Donnelly led Fermanagh safely through the Tailteann Cup group stage, before their season came to a disappointing end when they lost out 1-11 to 1-09 to Laois in Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Making the step up to Division Two proved difficult for Fermanagh in the 2024 season and they suffered relegation back to the third tier, winning just two of the seven games in the league.

For the third successive year, Donnelly’s Erne side lost out in their first Ulster Championship round, this time when they were on the wrong side of a 3-11 to 0-09 defeat to Armagh.

Fermanagh made a strong start to the Tailteann Cup in 2024, with victories over Laois, Wicklow and Carlow, helping the Erne men to secure automatic qualification to the quarter-final stage.

Despite putting in a valiant effort at Brewster Park, Fermanagh missed out on a place in the semi-final when they lost out to a strong Antrim side, bringing the curtain down on the inter-county year.

Last year, in what was Donnelly’s final season at the helm, he helped Fermanagh maintain their Division Three status for 2026, with his side finishing just one point behind the promoted teams.

The Ulster Championship was not a happy hunting ground for Donnelly’s Fermanagh and they suffered one of their most heartbreaking defeats last year, when they lost out to Down.

Despite being in control and dominating the majority of the game, Fermanagh’s defensive frailties were exposed when Conor Laverty’s Down side pulled off a late comeback to take the victory.

Turning their attention to the Tailteann Cup, Fermanagh, again, qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, finishing top of their group, setting up a home quarter-final meeting with Sligo.

In an impressive performance in Brewster Park, Donnelly’s men secured their spot in the semi-final, narrowly missing out on a Tailteann Cup decider after defeat to Kildare in Croke Park.

During Donnelly’s four year stint as Fermanagh boss, the Brookeborough man placed massive faith and trust in his young squad members, which bodes well for the future of the county side.

In a statement released by Fermanagh GAA, they expressed their gratitude to the Erne manager for his commitment to the county side, helping to support a new generation of young players.

“Fermanagh GAA would like to sincerely thank Kieran [Donnelly] and his entire backroom team for their dedication and commitment over the last four years,” the county board’s statement read.

“Transitioning from Covid and the new playing rules has not been an easy task. While silverware may have eluded, Kieran brought a great culture and positive environment to the senior side.

“We wish Kieran, his family and all the backroom team every success in the future.”