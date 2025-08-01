Derrygonnelly to host Royal Black parade

DERRYGONNELLY will play host to Fermanagh’s annual Royal Black Institution commemoration on Saturday, August 2, marking the first time the village has held the event since 1973.

The large-scale gathering will see around 30 bands and preceptories from across the region commemorate the historic Battle of Newtownbutler (1689).

Sir Knights from Fermanagh will be joined by members from Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan, with thousands expected to take part in the day’s cultural and religious festivities.

Organisers have been in contact with local residents, businesses, and community groups in advance to outline plans for the event and to reassure them that disruption will be kept to a minimum. Traffic diversions will be in effect between 11am and 5pm on the day.

In a letter from RBP 465, organisers emphasized the inclusive spirit of the event.

“While welcoming everyone to join in celebrating a family day of culture and music, we also recognise not everyone will wish to participate. It is important we express our respect for those who do not, and extend a hand of friendship to all in the Derrygonnelly community,” a spokesperson said.

The event has received support and funding from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, which organisers said they were “very pleased and grateful” to receive. This year’s official street collection will benefit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The main parade will begin at 12:30pm from a field on Caldrum Road, proceeding past Derrygonnelly Primary School, turning at the Orange Hall, and continuing through the village to a field on Creamery Road, where a religious service will take place. The return parade is scheduled to begin at approximately 3pm.

Spectators are encouraged to approach the village via the main Enniskillen to Derrygonnelly road and to follow marshals’ instructions for parking on the Enniskillen Road.