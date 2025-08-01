+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrygonnelly assault accused sent to crown court

Posted: 3:24 pm August 1, 2025

A charge of assault which allegedly occurred during an incident earlier this year is to transfer to crown court for trial.

Clifton Mighty (62) from Main Street, Derrygonnelly is accused of committing the offence against a woman on January 29.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

At the most recent sitting a prosecuting lawyer advised a decision has been taken to proceed on indictment at trial.

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a committal hearing to take place on September 1 when Mighty is expected to be returned to the crown court.

 

