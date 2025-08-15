Danielle crowned queen of sustainable style at RDS

Local woman Danielle Crowley has won this year’s Irish Heritage and Sustainability Style Award at the prestigious RDS Dublin Horse Show.

The award, sponsored by Irish fashion brand Jack Murphy, celebrates individuals who embody Irish heritage style with a focus on sustainability.

Danielle stood out among the crowd with her elegant and eco-conscious outfit, impressing judges and taking home the top prize.

As winner, Danielle received a luxurious two-night stay at Rowan Gate Lodge in the beautiful surroundings of Mount Congreve Gardens, worth €650, along with a €1,500 wardrobe voucher from Jack Murphy.

Danielle’s outfit was praised for its creative blend of timeless Irish fashion and thoughtful, sustainable choices—aligning perfectly with the ethos of the award. Judges commended her attention to detail, use of natural fabrics, and clever nods to Irish tradition.

“When it comes to Irish heritage, family and sustainability, Danielle meets all of the criteria. She’s bringing her family to the RDS Dublin Horse Show for years and she is wearing a custom made Linnen Shirt Company blouse and is using natural fibres in both her skirt and hat, it shows a deep relationship and support of Irish designers, which is something that the Jack Murphy brand does too,” Anne O’Shea said about the winning look.

Over 420 people took to the Best Dressed stage and shared their look with MC Laura Woods and the two judges.

This year’s Best Dressed winner at the 2025 RDS Dublin Horse Show is Nadine King from Dublin, who walked away an incredible €10,000 cash prize from Porreti.