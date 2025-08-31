Daly quickest as Lakeland wraps up open-race season

LAKELAND Cycle Club brought down the curtain on their open-race season, with 25 riders taking on the Three Ways Inn course in a lively finale.

The racing quickly split into three groups. A front five worked tirelessly to stay clear of a 130-strong middle pack until Wheat Hill, Florencecourt, while the middle group pushed hard to respond to early attacks from a seven-man scratch group. The pace was fierce, and it reshaped the rhythm of the chase, keeping riders on their toes all the way to the finish.

It came down to a bunch sprint at Moybrone Road Cross. Stephen Daly proved fastest, just ahead of Ian Veitch, with Michael O’Kane finishing a strong third. John Lord was fourth, Michael Pickles fifth, and Eamonn Baxter sixth, with Aonghus Murphy, Patrick Withers, Nigel Foster, and Michael McCaffrey completing the top ten.

The remainder of the field finished as follows: Dessie Fivey 11th, Ken Foley 12th, Gillian McFarland 13th, Connor Kelly 14th, Conor Sprice 15th, Aidy Reihill 16th, Barry McKenna 17th, Niall Murphy 18th, William McFarland 19th, Mamraz Nagi 20th, Dwayne Bryans 21st, Alan Veitch 22nd, John Farry 23rd, Peter Fee 24th, and Cormac McCusker 25th.