+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportOther SportDaly quickest as Lakeland wraps up open-race season
Patrick Withers, Michael O’Kane, Stephen Daly (winner) and Barry McKenna.

Daly quickest as Lakeland wraps up open-race season

Posted: 2:30 pm August 31, 2025

LAKELAND Cycle Club brought down the curtain on their open-race season, with 25 riders taking on the Three Ways Inn course in a lively finale.

The racing quickly split into three groups. A front five worked tirelessly to stay clear of a 130-strong middle pack until Wheat Hill, Florencecourt, while the middle group pushed hard to respond to early attacks from a seven-man scratch group. The pace was fierce, and it reshaped the rhythm of the chase, keeping riders on their toes all the way to the finish.

It came down to a bunch sprint at Moybrone Road Cross. Stephen Daly proved fastest, just ahead of Ian Veitch, with Michael O’Kane finishing a strong third. John Lord was fourth, Michael Pickles fifth, and Eamonn Baxter sixth, with Aonghus Murphy, Patrick Withers, Nigel Foster, and Michael McCaffrey completing the top ten.

Advertisement

The remainder of the field finished as follows: Dessie Fivey 11th, Ken Foley 12th, Gillian McFarland 13th, Connor Kelly 14th, Conor Sprice 15th, Aidy Reihill 16th, Barry McKenna 17th, Niall Murphy 18th, William McFarland 19th, Mamraz Nagi 20th, Dwayne Bryans 21st, Alan Veitch 22nd, John Farry 23rd, Peter Fee 24th, and Cormac McCusker 25th.

 

Related posts:

European Championships on the horizon for Buchanan Gaind fireworks fire Erne into cup final Bogue stars on her AFLW debut

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:30 pm August 31, 2025
Top
Advertisement