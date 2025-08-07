Council support programme provides lifeline for family

A local family has opened up about the financial and emotional strain they faced after their young son became seriously ill – and how a new council-run programme provided vital support when they needed it most.

The Fermanagh parents, who have three children, said their lives were turned upside down after their four-year-old son developed what initially appeared to be a flu-like illness.

“Despite treatment from our GP for a suspected chest infection, his condition worsened significantly,” the mother said. “Over time, he lost the ability to speak and his overall physical function deteriorated. As of now, we still have not received a diagnosis.”

Following months of hospital stays, their son has now returned home… but requires constant medical care.

The father explained, “Because our son needs full-time support, I had to leave my job. That has placed a huge financial and emotional burden on our family.

“People often think hardship is something far removed from their own lives, but you never know what’s around the corner.”

WRAP programme

The family was referred to the WRAP programme – a council initiative that works with local services to provide tailored financial, practical and emotional support to households in the Fermanagh and Omagh area.

“After being supported through WRAP, we received food, hygiene items, supermarket vouchers, a Warm Pack, energy support, a benefits check and help with transport,” the mother said.

The programme also eased their sense of isolation by connecting them with local organisations and creating a network of ongoing support.

“Before we were referred, we felt completely lost and overwhelmed by everything happening with our son,” she added. “The support meant everything to us.”

The father said WRAP offered more than just practical help, it also gave them hope.

“Having someone to talk to, who truly understood and cared, made all the difference,” he said.

“We are so grateful for the kindness and support we have received. It has given us hope during an incredibly difficult time.”

By sharing their story, the family hopes to encourage others to seek help and remove the stigma that still surrounds financial hardship.