Corrigan kicks seven in Kinawley victory

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Kinawley 2-16 Belcoo 3-4

TOMÁS Corrigan kicked seven points for Kinawley as they beat Belcoo in their penultimate league game on Friday night, though both sides have suffered relegation to Division Two in 2026.

Even though they picked up the maximum points from Friday night’s fixture, Kinawley dropped down a level after Enniskillen beat Ederney to secure their Division One league status.

Belcoo, meanwhile, suffered their ninth straight league defeat in lacklustre style.

Played at Patrick McManus Park, Dom Corrigan’s Kinawley dominated the opening half, stretching out an eight-point advantage to open up a 1-9 to 1-1 half-time lead.

The classy Corrigan kicked four points for the Boru’s in the first thirty minutes, with Dylan Boyle, Eoin Drumm, Caolan Brennan and Ciaran Breen also registering points for their sides.

The youthful Belcoo side managed to score the first goal of the game when a 50-metre free from Josh Killilea off the ground dropped over the head of Kinawley keeper Shea McElroy to the net.

Lawrence McKeown managed to score a solitary point for Belcoo in the first half, but it was Kinawley who finished on top when Donal Owens struck to the net before the interval.

After the restart, the hosts surged ahead with further scores from Corrigan, Boyle and Breen.

The Boru’s, who were always in control of the game, were caught out in the third quarter when a misplaced pass fell into the path of Belcoo player Dara Flanagan who smashed to the net.

With ten between the sides, the O’Rahilly’s pushed forward but that left space in their defence with Corrigan and Keenan adding points, before Tiarnan McKenna hit their second goal.

Late in the game, Belcoo managed to strike to the net for a third time through forward McKeown, but it did little to perturb the Boru’s, with Boyle, Drumm, Breen and Brennan kicking more scores.

Kinawley, who concluded their league against Enniskillen Gaels on Monday, will be hoping to get their injured players including Paul Breen and Sean McManus on the pitch in time for the Championship.

Belcoo, meanwhile, who finished the Division One league in bottom place after nine defeats, will be aiming for an upturn in their fortunes as they focus on the Intermediate Championship.