Connolly strikes for goal in draw with Limavady

Ballinamallard Utd 1 Limavady Utd 1

YOUNG Tommy Connolly scored his first goal of the season for Ballinamallard on Saturday afternoon as they shared the spoils with Limavady during a hard-fought battle at Ferney Park.

Connolly and the Mallards thought they had done enough to make it two wins from two, but they came unstuck with 11 minutes left when Limavady’s Leon Boyd scrambled the ball to the net.

The opening 10 minutes at Ferney Park was tightly contested with a cross from Ballinamallard’s Callum Moorehead skimming past the Limavady post, in the first real sighting at their goal.

Ballinamallard continued to apply pressure on their opponents and they created several good chances with James McGrath forcing the Limavady keeper into a save after an effort from range.

Limavady began to grow into the game and the Mallards weren’t able to capitalise on the large amount of possession that they had, with McGrath and Danny Barker creating good chances.

Milhail Kennedy was a powerful presence up front for Limavady and he caused plenty of problems for the Mallards defence, with a header just rising over the bar after 33 minutes.

Mallards manager Mark Stafford introduced Tommy Connolly, who is on loan from Dungannon Swifts into the fray at the break, for the talented Mark Walsh, who was withdrawn due to injury.

Ballinamallard made a slow start after the restart, with Limavady controlling the pace of the game.

Their best chance of the second half arrived with 71 minutes on the clock. A Sean McAteer cross was directed towards David Jonathan, but his effort was collected by the Limavady keeper.

Stafford’s side kept the pressure on Limavady and it paid off when Connolly headed the ball to the back of the net for his first goal, after a pin-point cross from McGrath, after 73 minutes played.

The Mallards were unable to hold on though, with Limavady creating a final opportunity with Boyd bundling the ball to the back of the net, to earn a share of the spoils at Ferney Park on Saturday.

Ballinamallard United: Donnelly, Morris, Jonathan, Holder, Arkinson, Moorehead, Campbell, Walsh, McGrath, Barker, McAteer subs Ray, Johnston, Browne (65 for McAteer), McIlwaine (86 for Barker), Byrne (84 for Moorehead), Connolly (46 for Walsh), Dunne