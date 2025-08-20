Community mourns the passing of ‘Red Barry’ Leonard

THE FERMANAGH community has been saddened following the death of Barry ‘Red Barry’ Leonard.

Formerly of Sligo Line, Point, Letterbreen, Barry has been remembered as a ‘gentleman’ who was ‘full of craic’.

Belcoo GAA paid tribute following the passing of Barry, a long-time supporter and member of the club’s extended family.

“All club activities have been suspended until after the funeral of Barry Leonard. We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to his large family circle who have been heavily involved throughout the club currently and for the past number of decades,” the statement read.

“We keep them all in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Friends and community members shared their sorrow and fond memories of Barry “Red Barry” Leonard, remembering him as a true gentleman and a cherished presence in their lives.

“Little did I know speaking to you a few hours before your passing it would be the last. Rest in peace Red Barry. A true gentleman. Our community has been hit hard recently,” one person said.

Another statement read, “Red Barry, an absolute gentleman with such a good nature. His workmanship was a credit to him also. Thoughts and prayers are with all the Leonard family at this time, you won’t get better people.”

One friend fondly remembered Barry’s sense of humour and the joy he brought to those around him.

“Red B – what an absolute gent! Thank you for all the fun nights out and holidays over the years, you made us all laugh so much, you will be sorely missed! Sincere condolences to all the Leonard family. May you R.I.P,” they said.

He is survived by his mother Eileen, his sisters Anita (Billy), Teresa (Marty), Tracey (Jeff), brothers, Niall (Fiona), Kieran, Ryan (Shauna) and Gavin (Simran) and his ten nieces and two nephews.

He is predeceased by his father Pappy.