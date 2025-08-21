+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Community heartbroken over death of Dale Virtue

Posted: 9:27 am August 21, 2025

The late Dale Virtue has been remembered as a ‘gentleman’ as the Fermanagh community mourns the death of beloved son and brother.

Formally Mantlin Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, Mr Virtue passed away on August 19, in Sydney, Australia. 

Funeral arrangements will appear here at a later date.

