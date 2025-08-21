Community heartbroken over death of Dale Virtue

The late Dale Virtue has been remembered as a ‘gentleman’ as the Fermanagh community mourns the death of beloved son and brother.
Formally Mantlin Road, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, Mr Virtue passed away on August 19, in Sydney, Australia.
Funeral arrangements will appear here at a later date.
Posted: 9:27 am August 21, 2025