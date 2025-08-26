Community at the heart of Coa’s cause

By Patrick McKiernan

COA manager Aidan Ormsby is hoping his youthful side can end a 10-year Junior Championship wait – and deliver glory for the “great rural community” behind them.

After finishing eighth in Division Two, the O’Dwyers will compete in the newly formed Division Three next year.

Despite that setback and some tough results, Ormsby remains confident that the Championship can be a turning point for his side.

“Coa is probably the smallest club in the county. We were struggling for numbers and weren’t in a position to compete with the Roslea’s and the like,” Ormsby said.

“We improved as the league went on, got wins over Brookeborough and Maguiresbridge so that’s given us a lot of confidence.

“They showed a lot of heart and endeavour throughout the year. Players have improved and grown into senior players and hopefully that will continue.”

Ormsby was clear to point out that Coa, with a small squad and average age of 22, are building for the future as much as the present.

“We have a very small pool of players to pick from – maybe 20at best. So, during holiday season or when injuries hit, it becomes tough for us to field a team,” said Ormsby.

“But our minors won their division, and we have a great and talented group of young players that give everything.

“We were competitive for large spells through most league games but the team are getting more experience so things will get better from here.”

When it comes to the championship, Ormsby expects Coa to be up there with the other teams in regards to competitiveness and desire to win.

“I expect Coa to perform. I expect our players to give everything we have each time we cross the white line,” he said.

“We want to give the best version of ourselves in the Championship and see where that takes us.”

As well as progressing development for his club, Ormsby was quick to add how much success would mean for the community as well.

“Coa is an unbelievably good club, a fantastic club. It’s a great rural community and the club is at the heart of it,” reflected the Irvinestown man.

“People in the community work with us, volunteer and offer support for all of the people of Coa.

“It’s a pleasure to be in the middle of it and we’ll do our absolute best for the community.

“We’re representing the history and families of Coa, steeped in the tradition, and the players know that and will give everything they have.”