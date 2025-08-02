Coa Minors coast clear after the break

Minor Football League Division 2 Final

Coa 5-14 Enniskillen Gaels 3-9

COA produced a sensational second half performance to claim the Minor Football League Division 2 title at St Molaise’s Park in Irvinestown.

It was Enniskillen who had the better first half and went in leading at the break, 1-6 to 1-5.

However Coa really moved up the gears from then on and hit a decisive 4-9 in the second half, while holding Enniskillen to 2-3 after the resumption.

Both sides hit early points with Fionn Stroud, Dara Donnelly and Ryan Gallagher all accurate.

Enniskillen movde two clear as Josh Hamill pointed, while Cohen Murphy and Dara Donnelly exchanged scores midway through the opening half.

Charlie Reihill and Tiernan McGrath levelled things before Coa struck for a fine goal on 19 minutes as Charlie Reihill did well before laying possession off to Ian McManus for the finish, 1-4 to 0-4.

Enniskillen responded just 45 seconds later with a three pointer of their own as Fionn Stroud scored a goal and just moments later the same player pointed.

Rory Murphy and Jack Mullally exchanged scores late in the first half and as the whistle sounded Enniskillen went in at the break leading by one.

Early points arrived in the second half from Shea McCarney and Dara Donnelly before Coa really moved ahead on the scoreboard.

Points from Cohen Murphy, Charlie Reihill and James Moore left it 1-10 to 1-7, while a second Coa goal arrived on 43 minutes as Nathan Coyle finished neatly to the net.

Coa kept the scoring going as Shea McCarney, Oisin Keenan and Tiernan McGrath (2) all pointed, while another goal arrived when Shea McCarney showed his class with a fine finish.

Josh Hamill and Cohen Murphy hit points for either side before on 53 minutes Cohen Murphy hit a fourth goal for his team.

A fifth goal arrived for Coa on 56 minutes as Shea McCarney moved in for his second and all of a sudden Coa had a major lead with just minutes remaining, 5-13 to 1-8.

Fionn Stroud put over a point for Enniskillen before Jack Mullally and Dara Donnelly hit late goals, while Coa hit a late score from Cohen Murphy to run out 11 point winners.

Enniskillen were best served on the evening by Dara Donnelly, Fionn Stroud, Jack Mullally and Josh Hamill.

While Coa had fine performances from James Moore, Oisin Keenan, Cohen Murphy, Tiernan McGrath and Ian McManus.

Referee – Niall McCann (Irvinestown)