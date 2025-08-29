Clogher Valley make off-field appointments

CLOGHER Valley RFC has made some off-field appointments ahead of the new season. Trevor and Gail Robinson have been announced as the club’s new Chaplains, while Alan Thompson has been named mini convenor.

The Robinsons role as club chaplains will be to provide spiritual and pastoral support to players, coaches, and the wider club community. This initiative reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, supportive environment both on and off the pitch.

Trevor and Gail Robinson bring with them a wealth of experience in pastoral care and a deep passion for supporting others. Trevor is no stranger to Clogher Valley RFC, having previously played for the club, and both he and Gail are well-known in the local community, they are looking forward to connecting with everyone involved in the club.

Speaking about the new role, Trevor said: “We felt a real calling to take this step, and both Gail and I are committed to serving the club in the best way we can. We want to be a source of encouragement and support, wherever and whenever it’s needed.”

The primary focus of having Trevor and Gail join Clogher Valley RFC, is to offer pastoral and spiritual care to all within the rugby community, without partiality or prejudice. This entails being available to listen, discuss, encourage, advise and help in any way possible, and practical, in matters of concern regarding the well-being of any member (all such interactions being conducted in a spirit of confidentiality and Christian love).

This is a positive and proactive step the management committee have taken, acknowledging the duty-of-care that they have towards their community. It also recognises that the secret to individuals achieving their maximum potential, requires attention to their spiritual, emotional and physical needs.

Meanwhile,Clogher Valley RFC was also delighted to announce the appointment of Alan Thompson as the new mini rugby convener, taking over from long-serving and highly respected outgoing convener Clive Morrow.

A familiar face to the club, Alan previously played for the club but retired from the navy and green in 2010. He went back to his rugby roots in 2022 when he helped establish ‘Rugbees’, a section owned by Clogher Valley RFC that is dedicated to children aged between three and seven.

Alan steps into the new role with a passion for developing grassroots rugby.

“As Mini Convener, he will oversee the growth of the club’s mini rugby section, which includes children from P3 to Year 8. Working closely with coaches and parents, Alan aims to build on the club’s legacy of community, inclusion, and sporting excellence.

Speaking about the role, Alan said: “I’m honoured to take on this role and continue the great work that already has been done here within the club. It has been great to get involved with the club in some capacity since 2022, and this felt like a natural next step for me.

“My biggest regret in rugby is not starting at a younger age, so I’m passionate about encouraging more kids to get involved early. I’d love to see even more players in the Mini section, watching them grow and progress through the club. Most importantly, I want to help create an environment where kids of all abilities feel welcome to give rugby a try.”

The appointment comes at a time of continued growth for the club, which has seen growing success across all age levels. Alan explained: “Mini rugby offers much more than just learning a sport. It’s a great way for children to develop physical skills like balance, coordination, and agility, in a fun and safe environment.

“More importantly, it builds confidence, and teamwork, qualities that go beyond the pitch. Kids learn how to work together, listen, support each other, and respect coaches, teammates, and opponents.

“It’s also a great way to make new friends and be part of a community-focused club. Whether the child is full of energy, shy, outgoing or sporty, mini rugby is inclusive and welcoming to all”.

Club Chairperson Mark Henderson welcomed Alan, saying: “We are thrilled to have Alan on board. His enthusiasm is exactly what we need as we look to the future. Mini rugby is an entry point for children to our club, and we’re confident that under his leadership, this section will continue to thrive.”

Clogher Valley RFC invites all interested families, volunteers, and young players to get involved as the new season approaches. Training for mini rugby resumes on Saturday 6th September 2025 at the Cran from 9:00am – 10:00am, and new players are always welcome. For more information, please visit the club’s social media.